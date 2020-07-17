Obituary for Darrell Johnson

Darrell Johnson

November 22, 1952 – July 13, 2020 With deep sadness, we announce the death of Darrell Vernon Johnson. Darrell was the son of Darrell and Irene Johnson and was born in Albany Oregon where he grew up and graduated high school. Darrell later graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Food Science and Technology and later Willamette University Law School. He practiced law until 1998 when he got into real estate in Park City Utah first with Coldwell Banker and then ran his own brokerage White Pines Real Estate. In 1986, he married Maria Johnson and then their adventure began living in Chicago and Miami where their three exceptional children were born. They settled in Park City Utah in 1998 and raised their family. As a family, together they worked, played, camped, and traveled the world. Darrell had a kind soul and always put others’ needs ahead of his own. In the words of his daughter Christi, “You are the kindest, most selfless person I have ever known. It is because of your kind nature that I developed the same type of kindness.” He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father and brother Clyde and the beloved family dog Siris. He is survived by his wife Maria, their three children Nicholas Johnson, Christina Johnson, Joseph Johnson, numerous nieces and nephews, his brother Dave Mark and sisters Amada Mark and Sandra Nortner, and Brother in Law Nick Edwards. The family is grateful for the help that Applegate gave Darrell during his final months. A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Probst Family Funeral home located at 288 North Main Street Heber City. A graveside service will be held at the Park City Cemetary on Friday, June 17, 2020, at 2 pm. There will be a small reception with outdoor seating after the service at the Park City Hostel located at 1781 Sidewinder Park City. Due to health restrictions as a result of the Corona Virus, attendance will be limited with social distancing, and masks are required if you attend in person. The family also plans to provide a Zoom link to view the service due to many travel restrictions. If you wish to have the zoom link please email utahksds@gmail.com.