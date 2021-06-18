Obituary for David Allen Williams Jr.
Williams Jr.
November 17, 1961 – June 12, 2021
On Saturday, June 12, 2021, David Allen Williams Jr. passed away at the age of 59. “Al” was born on November 17, 1961 in Hollywood, CA, to David and Carole Williams. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Geology and an MBA. Al was a father to his son Cole, and also took Cole’s sister, Sophia under his wing. Allen loved his family more than anything. He was passionate about geology and took great pride in his job working in the precious minerals division of Barringer Labs and Inspectorate for 23 years. He had a zest for the outdoors… loved to fish, hunt, ski, boat, and explore. Allen was unique to say the least. Those that knew him, understood his lingo as well as his uncanny sense of humor. He always left an everlasting impression behind with those that met him… making many friends along the way. Allen finally pursued his lifelong dream of owning his own business after moving to Park City in 2013. Allen was preceded in death by his father, David Williams Sr. He is survived by his mother Carole Williams, his son Cole Williams, and his two brothers Jeff and Brad Williams.
