Obituary for David “Dohv” Kahn

David “Dohv”

Kahn

January 6, 1971 – February 6, 2021

“In order for one to be irreplaceable one must always be different.” Coco Chanel

David “Dohv” passed suddenly due to causes still unknown. He was a devoted father, step-father, son, brother and husband.

He will be remembered by many in Park City (who have been here long enough) as a checker at Albertson’s. He will be remembered by all who knew him as someone who stood up and fought for the underdog. Who danced to the beat of his who drum. Who did not give in to convention and did not ever take the easy path in life. He often walked up stream and made no bones about being blunt and honest – whether you wanted to hear it or not. He made mistakes, he searched and he found – he found religion (on his own terms), he found peace, he found and reconnected with sons who had been taken from him, he found a Club who made him a leader and one of their own, and he found the love of his life and happiness. We hope that he ultimately found peace.

Survived by wife (and love of his life) Andrea Kahn, mother Sandra Kahn, sister Melissa Band, sons Yoshekey and Dolyn Kahn and grandchildren Nalu and Emma Kahn.

Fly high big brother. Today and every day we honor you. Now we try to figure out how to live without you. Your memory IS a blessing.

In lieu of flowers please tell all who are important to you how much you love them.