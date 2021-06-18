Obituary for Dennis Hanlon

Dennis Hanlon

June 14, 1948 – May 27, 2021

Park City has lost one of its devoted sons. Dennis Hanlon – skier extraordinaire, realtor to a large flock of loyal clients, dog lover, and devoted friend, died just short of his 73rd birthday.

His father, George Hanlon, was a pilot in the US Air Force, and Dennis moved all around the country with his family. In 1958, he received his first pair of skis, and skiing became his passion. He skied, raced, and taught for the rest of his life.

Dennis was a ski instructor at Deer Vally for ten years, then became a real estate broker with Sotheby’s. He was a giant in the Park City real estate community, where he served as president of the Board of Realtors, taught ethics classes, and founded the Western Resort Alliance, serving as its President for 16 years.

He loved entertaining at his home on the 9th fairway of the Park City Muni Golf course. He also enjoyed golf and hiking — and had a soft spot for dogs, always having had two or three at a time.

Dennis was a gentle soul, with a smile and kind word for everyone. He left footprints in our lives, and we will miss his clever jokes, awful puns, and exhausting trivia.

He is survived by his two loving sisters, Diane Ealy of California and Deborah Hanlon of Washington DC, his beloved companion Kara Hansen Smith, and his many friends in Park City and around the country. He will be interred at the Park City Cemetery.

Donations in Dennis’s honor can be made to the Park City Summer Celebration of the U.S. Ski Team, and to the Nuzzles and Co. Pet Rescue and Adoption.

We will miss you dear friend, and you will remain forever in our hearts.