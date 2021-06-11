Obituary for Dianne Sanchez

Dianne Sanchez

May 15, 2021

Dianne Sanchez passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 15, 2021, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Raised in Big Bear Lake California from age 2, Dianne graduated with honors from Big Bear High. After college at Cal State Fullerton, she started her teaching career in North Lake Tahoe. The remainder of her teaching career was in Park City, Utah, where she was affectionally known as “Ms. Vance.”

Teaching in Park City for over 30 years was a highlight of Dianne’s life. She was a committed master teacher, who helped her students succeed, mentored her colleagues, was involved in the teachers’ union, and was inspiring as a high school tennis coach. She was always stylishly dressed with coiffed hair – and never failed to wear a tiara to school for her birthday. Dianne also spent several summers teaching at the prestigious Phillips Academy in Andover, MA.

Dianne was chosen by the Fulbright Association to teach math for a year in Turkey. So she learned Turkish before she headed out, adding to her fluency in several other languages. She also chaperoned student trips to Mexico and China. Dianne was always right at home in the many countries to which she traveled with friends and sometimes all on her own.

An avid and expert skier, a passionate golfer and photographer, Dianne was also always involved in the Park City community. Her latest service was to the Park City Senior Center where she used her editing, negotiating and writing skills for PSA’s and letters to the city. She also loved getting to know the seniors by listening to their life stories.

Family, friends, colleagues, students and parents (a big chunk of Park City!) describe Dianne as vibrant, sunny, exuberant, unique, a loyal friend, an inspired teacher, a determined woman, religious, always ready to learn new things and to go on adventures.

Dianne is survived by her mother, Jean Sanchez, her daughter, Jeney Sanchez; grandson Tom Christensen; sister Sandie Sanchez Proctor and husband Kenny Proctor; her brother Craig Sanchez and wife Kathleen Kelly. Nephews Scott Proctor (wife Melissa, daughters McKinley and Sophie); Brett Sanchez (wife Kaleigh); Kriss Proctor (Abby Labar); and hundreds of friends who will miss her dearly.

Dianne has gone to a place that has lots of books, steep smooth ski slopes, and drives that find every fairway. She was met there by her father Tom Sanchez and brother Tommy Sanchez.

A memorial service will be held on July 10, 2:00 p.m.at St. Mary’s Church, White Pine Canyon, Park City. A Celebration of Dianne’s life will be on July 11.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dianne’s name may be made to the Park City Senior Center.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.” St. Paul