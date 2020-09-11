Obituary for Dick Lueck
April 18, 1928 – August 15, 2020
After retiring from AT&T in 1981, Dick and his wife Gene moved to Park City and Dick began a second career in real estate. He reveled in showing clients the adopted hometown he loved so much. He threw himself into Park City life and participated on the Board of Realtors, Rotary Club, Egyptian Theater, and served as a host for the Utah Symphony at Deer Valley through last summer. Those who knew him well will remember his great zeal for life as he played tennis to the age of 90 and sought any opportunity to bring friends together. He shared 63 years of adventure with Gene, during which they worked hard, raised two children, traveled to numerous countries making countless friends, and never took one moment for granted. He is survived by his wife, their two children, Dean (Kathy) and Janis (Charlie), and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish may donate in his name to Free Wheelchair Missions at Give.
classy.org/DickLueck
