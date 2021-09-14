Obituary for Dick Weber

Dick Weber

August 19, 1939 – September 1, 2021

Dick was born and raised in Chicago, a graduate of Austin Highschool and Northern Illinois University. He worked in Management for 32 years at RR Donnelly and Sons, then the world’s largest commercial printer. It was there he met his wife of 49 years, Joe Ann, who introduced him to skiing and Park City, all of which he came to love.

Being a North-Sider he was just naturally a Cubs fan but he was born into a family of Chicago Bears season ticket holders and it would become part of his heritage to be a devoted Bears follower as he inherited his share of those season tickets, which he held onto to this day and will now pass onto the next generation.

Dick and his wife retired in 1995, moved to Park City and built their dream house; where they lived and where he died peacefully, in his sleep on September 1, the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease finally taking him away.

He served as the president of the Three Kings Condominiums Homeowners Association for over 10 years and also served for many years on the Holiday Ranch Homeowners Association Board. He was one of the original owners of Davanza’s Pizza when it opened on Main Street in 1980.

Dick was the father of two daughters, Jo-El Quinlan of Chicago (and her late husband Bob) and Peggy of Salt Lake City and her husband Kerry Gee.

He was grandfather of two. Kelly Joseph Gee and his wife Kelly of Draper (Petra and Blaze), and Sydney Jo-El Gee of Sunnyvale, CA.

He was our hero, our protector and defender.

Our pater familias.

His presence was larger than life.

His absence will be even greater.

Go in peace – Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

There will be a gathering

Of family, friends and neighbors

To celebrate the life,

and honor the memory

Of Dick Weber

At his home, Saturday Sept 25th

From 1pm – 4pm

(Or until we run out of pizza and beer)