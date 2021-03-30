Obituary for Donna Jean Bontempo Coe

Donna Jean

Bontempo Coe

April 28, 1949 – March 4, 2021

Donna Jean Bontempo Coe, 71, wife of Jeffrey F Coe, of Park City, Utah passed away peacefully in her home on March 4, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was born April 28, 1949 and raised in the Hill neighborhood of New Haven in a loving home with her parents the late Joseph M and Mary H Piatkowski Bontempo and her maternal grandparents Ramon and Francisjka Piatkowski. She was an Air Force Veteran who worked for the Kimball Arts Center, Park City, where she was an integral and longtime member of their Customer Service Team and where she will be missed for her laugh, dedication, hard work and kindness.

Besides her husband she is survived by her sister Marilyn Bontempo Murphy and her husband Frank, her sisters and brothers in law, Lori and Terrell Coe and Jan and James O’Connor, several nieces and nephews, and her devoted dog Teddy. Donna’s family would like to thank Father Christopher Gray of St. Mary’s Church, Park City, and CNS Hospice Salt Lake City, in particular Susan Lowe and Benson Steele, for their kindness and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Joseph Church, New Haven, CT. Interment next to her parents and with full military honors, followed in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to http://www.utahopenlands.org/donate to help preserve the space where Donna and Jeff loved hiking with their dogs.