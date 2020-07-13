Obituary for Dr. Anthony Tony Forsythe Titus
Dr. Anthony ” Tony” Forsythe Titus December 3, 1958 – July 3, 2020 With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Dr. Anthony “Tony” Forsythe Titus, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 61. A beloved father and immensely dedicated emergency room physician, Tony’s adventure began on December 3, 1958 in Tacoma, WA, where he was born to Frank and Addie (née Price) Titus. Tony’s indomitable spirit and infinite love remain with us and are reflected in our every smile and every act of kindness. Thank you to our dad, brother, partner and friend for a lifetime of lessons that ended too soon. Tony is survived by the mother of his children, Lisa White; his sons, Nicholas, Graham and Gabriel; his three older brothers Frank II, Timothy (Mary) and Jonathan (Christa); and his younger sister, Lisa. He was a proud and supportive uncle to eight nieces and nephews: Frank III, Melissa, Ashley, Lauren, Trevor, Alexys, Ian and Alex. He leaves behind trusted friends, including Dr. Ben Buchanan, treasured colleagues and numerous patients whose lives he helped with his expertise, compassion and dedication. Tony was preceded by his father and mother. Public visitation will be held from 1-1:45 pm on Tuesday, July 14 at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham, NC. A memorial service will follow in the Chapel of Hall-Wynne at 2:00 pm. The memorial will conclude with a private family cremation. For a full obituary, please visit http://www.hall-wynne.com. Gifts in Tony’s memory may be made to the Emergency Medicine Foundation (online at http://www.emfoundation.org or by mail: EMF, 4950 W Royal Lane Irving, TX 75063-2524) or to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (online at http://www.acco.org or by mail: ACCO, P.O. Box 498, Kensington, MD 20895-0498).
