Obituary for Dr. Mauro C. Dal Canto

Dr. Mauro C. Dal Canto

January 1, 1944 – December 16, 2020

Dr. Mauro Dal Canto was born in Italy on January 1,1944. He was a standout student from a young age and graduated cum laude with his MD degree from the University of Pisa in 1967. He came to the United States to complete his medical training in Pathology and Neuropathology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, 1970-1974. His professional career continued in Chicago where he worked as Professor in the Department of Pathology at Northwestern University Medical School. He served thirty years in the department providing clinical services in neuropathology and producing important research contributing to the understanding of Multiple Sclerosis. His research was funded by the NIH from 1975 onwards, a rare honor and privilege in the age of decreasing funding for scientific and medical advancement. He was honored with Professor Emeritus status in 2005.

Mauro loved the symphony and opera, and played classical piano daily for relaxation. He developed a love of aviation when his children were young, and attained commercial and instructor certifications. He took his family on trips out West, exploring Colorado and Utah, by way of his twin engine Cessna planes. He loved to travel, packing his itineraries with history, architecture, and natural wonders. He played tennis with his sons when they were teenagers, golf when they were older, and had recently transitioned to pickle ball. He loved to camp with his RV, rappel with the kids in Moab and scuba dive, all of which he started doing after age 60.

Mauro’s life-long passion was downhill skiing, for which he moved to Park City in 1998 and remained, skiing every day of every ski season since that time. He could be seen most days at Park City Mountain Resort running drills as a Master’s Race Training Program regular, but you might just as well see him teaching Ski School or leading friends, family and grandchildren around the mountain, attending to their “perfect turns.”

Mauro met his lifetime love, Fiora, as a teenager in Italy. They shared almost 53 years together in marriage, flying high in the sky and diving deep into the coral reefs; sharing a love of music, mountains, sporting, food, and family. Tenderly supported and cared for by Fiora, Mauro was able to live his life to the fullest. He died tragically test flying a new gyroplane on December 16, 2020. He will be greatly missed. His legacy of hard-work, pursuit of excellence in science and music, and loyalty to friends and family will be always remembered. He is survived by his wife, Fiora, and his two sons, Richard (Pam) and Albert (Fauncy), four grandchildren, and his sister Giuliana and her family. He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Daniel.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday December 23, 2020, 11 am at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church, 1375 E. Spring Ln, Salt Lake City. Due to COVID restrictions, if you would like to attend in person, please contact the family. Those wishing to attend the service virtually may visit his obituary page at www. starksfuneral.com where a “Watch Service Live” button will appear. Dr. Dal Canto’s funeral mass will remain available on the Starks Funeral Parlor website to watch on demand anytime. You may also share your photos and memories with his family at http://www.starksfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: The Jed Foundation or the 5P- Society in honor of his grandchildren.