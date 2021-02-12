Obituary for Dr. Ned Ira Chalat

Dr. Ned Ira

Chalat

April 3, 1925 – February 5, 2021

Dr. Ned Chalat of Grosse Pointe, Michigan and Park City, Utah, died Feb. 5, 2021 at the venerable age of 95.

As a life-long resident of the Detroit area, a practicing physician and active leader in many civic organizations, Dr. Chalat had a profound impact on the community and his family. His legacy includes more than 50 years as a practicing Ear, Nose and Throat Physician in downtown Detroit. He was also a Clinical Professor of Otolaryngology at Wayne State University School of Medicine and was credited for his pioneering research on transplanting eardrums.

Dr. Chalat believed that a physician’s role extended beyond treating individual patients.

In that regard, his commitment was unwavering. During the Detroit riots in 1968, he drove through police barriers to make rounds at Harper Hospital. During the AIDs crisis, he trained as a Red Cross instructor and berated doctors who refused to treat those patients. And, as a member of the editorial board for the Detroit Medical News, he wrote a series of essays promoting awareness of domestic violence, poverty and civil rights.

Dr. Chalat retired from his medical practice in 1990 which gave him more time to devote to a wide variety interests. He and his wife, Joann, purchased a condominium in Deer Valley and became early supporters of Park City’s nascent Jewish congregation, Temple Har Shalom. They loved skiing, trying all of Park City’s new restaurants and attending events at the Eccles Center. They also took great pride in the town’s Olympic involvement.

He enjoyed many adventures with his children — fishing in Alaska with his son and grandson, cross-country skiing in Park City with his daughter and camping in Northern Michigan with his younger son, Andrew, who died at the age of 15 from an undiagnosed congenital heart defect.

Dr. Chalat is survived by his son, Jim (Linda Chalat), and daughter, Nancy (Tom Noaker)

His grandchildren: Alexandra Chalat Pearson (Jonny Pearson), Rachel Chalat Steudle (Brett Steudle), Grace Chalat, Harris Chalat (Sofia Panero), Dylan Noaker and his great-grandson Finnigan Steudle. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joann Steinberg Chalat, who he referred to as his “muse,” his sister Ruth and son Andrew.

Dr. Chalat’s life, both personal and professional, was guided by the principles of compassion and equality, Those whose lives were touched by Dr. Chalat may honor him by making a contribution to the charity of their choice. Some of the organizations to consider are: the University of Michigan Medical School, Michigan Humane, Doctors without Borders, the Wayne State University School of Medicine, the NAACP and the American Red Cross.

Remembrances can be sent to:

Nan Chalat Noaker

P.O. Box 98

Oakley, Utah 84055

nanchalatnoaker@me.com