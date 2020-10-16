Obituary for Edwin Lee Masters

Edwin Lee

Masters

October 29, 1951 – September 24, 2020

Edwin Lee Masters 68, passed away September 24, 2020 in Murray, Utah due to complications from a severe stroke.

Ed was born in 1951 to Judson Edwin Masters, and Virginia Lee Vaughan in Lynwood, CA. He moved from California to Utah in the 1970s. Ed was a life-long avid outdoor enthusiast. In his younger years he was a nordic and telemark ski racer, and alpine, nordic and telemark skier. He enjoyed running, skiing, climbing, biking, trekking Spain, and in his later years camping with his grandchildren. He was also an ultra-marathon runner for the most part of four decades, finishing his first Wasatch Front 100 Mile Endurance run in 1985.

Ed met his wife Jeri at Park City Mountain resort while both were learning to telemark ski in 1982, when the resort first allowed three-pins on the mountain. The two were married in 1988 and had two children, Miles, and Toby Masters. Ed and Jeri lived in Park City, UT for almost 40 years raising children, and welcoming grandchildren. In 2015 they moved to Midway. He loved being with his three grandchildren and watching them grow.

Ed (402) retired from Park City Mountain Resort (later Vale) in 2018 where he was the Assistant Director of Ski Patrol for many years.

Ed is proceeded in death by his Father Judson Edwin Masters, his brother Phillip Masters, and his Granddaughter Mili Rae Masters.

Among many friends, Ed is survived by his wife Jeri Simms-Masters; his sons Miles (Angi) Masters; Toby Masters (Natalie Goding); his three grandchildren Aria, Kai, and Lilu Masters; his mother Virginia Lee Vaughan Hutchison; sisters Vickie Frady and Christine Payne, brother Steve Masters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no services at this time, and during the summer of 2021 there will be a celebration of his life and scattering of his remains in the powder chutes of Park City and along the Wasatch 100 course. Ed was loved by many and will be missed greatly.