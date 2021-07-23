Obituary for Elizabeth Ledyard

Elizabeth

Ledyard

April 30, 1937 – July 11, 2021

Elizabeth Scudder Ledyard, 84 from Park City Utah died on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona after living with Alzheimer’s for 15 years. Elizabeth was born in 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to Elizabeth and Henry Ledyard.

Elizabeth received her BA from Southern Vermont College and an AA from Colby-Sawyer College. Lib worked in the Hotel Industry for over 30 years. Her principal hotel was The Birkenhaus Inn at Stratton Mountain, Vermont.

Elizabeth is survived by her partner in life of 45 years, Pamela Levesque from Kamas, Utah and countless friends from around the globe. She is predeceased by her parents and brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday August 14, 2021 at Starks Funeral Parlor.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation at the Alzheimer’s Association http://act.alz.org/goto/libledyard or the Huron Mountain Wildlife Foundation C/O Philip Power, 5075 Warren Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105.

