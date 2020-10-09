Obituary for Frances Muriel Weir

Frances Muriel

Weir

April 19, 1919 – September 25, 2020

Fran was born in Montreal, April 19, 1921 to Alan and Edna (nee Evans) McCormack. She passed peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Her eldest sibling, Peter McCormack, was killed in Italy in 1944, during the final days of WWII. Her older sister, Mary Bunnett (nee McCormack) was her dearest lifelong friend and confidante, mischief maker and advisor.

Fran met her future husband John Gordon Weir (2009), dancing at the Palais Royale in 1937. They were engaged before John went overseas to fly for the RCAF in WWII. Fran waited four long years for John’s return, knowing “in her heart” that he was alive, although many said otherwise. They were married in October, 1945.

Fran and John are survived by their three children, four grandchildren and their one great-grandchild, John and Debra Weir, JS, Candice and Powers Weir, of Victoria BC, Darcy Weir and fiancé Monica Chapur of Vancouver BC, Suze Weir and Will Lange, Piper and Willow Lange, of Park City, Utah, and Ian Weir of Toronto.

Fran was a lover of life and nature. She, like John, valued every day, especially family time in Primrose, at the Farm that Fran and John loved and created. The Bunnett family was an integral part of Fran’s most treasured, shared, family times there and on many “extended family” vacations.

During the war, Fran was a Canadian Volunteer in the Women’s Service as a service driver for Research Enterprise Limited in Leaside. As an avid gardener, Fran was an active member of the Garden Club of Toronto, and together with her sister Mary created a beautiful wildflower garden at Casa Loma and several fabulous Garden show events that predated the current annual International “Canada Blooms” show at the CNE. The ROM, the Herb Society and Women’s Art Association of Canada were all among Fran’s many interests….and she was a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court and on the slopes of many ski resorts around the world, too!

No one loved a party more than Fran, and if there was a costume involved, all the better. She was a master of disguise and came alive and was the life of the party.

John affectionately called Mum “Mouse(r)”, but she was Mum, Mumsie, Auntie Fran, Nana, dear sister, and always a good friend to many.

We would be remiss not to mention the TLC that Fran received from her invaluable right hand “Lady in Waiting” of 20 years, Carmen Villaflor. Carmen’s dedication and love has been unsurpassed and so appreciated.

Fran spent the past two years confined to her bed and these were made graceful and easier under the watchful eye and capable hands of her youngest son, Ian Weir and Willow Lange. We are all grateful for their dedication and sensitivity to a difficult task.

Fran, John, Mary and her beloved Bud are definitely singing and dancing up a storm at the big party in the sky. Tennis anyone?

A celebration of Fran’s life will be held at a future date.

Condolences may be forwarded through http://www.humphreymiles.com.