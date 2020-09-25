Obituary for Fredrick John Wasilewski

Fredrick John

Wasilewski

October 4, 1983 – September 4, 2020

Growing up in Park City as the baby of the family with three older sisters, Fredrick did not have an ordinary path. Instead of babying their little brother, “The Sisters”, as Fredrick would refer to them, were never easy on him… believing it was their role to ensure he was tough. Little did “The Sisters” know, it would only be a few short years before their little brother was twice their weight and towered over them. Lucky for “The Sisters”, Fredrick’s heart was as big as his arm span and he wanted nothing more than to be his family (and friends) protector.

Fredrick’s talents were endless. Give him a microphone and some beats and he would blow your mind with his lyrical freestyle. Meet him on a basketball court and he’d run circles around you. Skiing was second nature to him and although his California residence did not allow for him to ski often, he was always the first one to throw a 360 or challenge you to a race as soon as he hit the snow.

Always up for an adventure, Fredrick spent years on the Bearing Sea fishing where he thrived. Fredrick was the hardest worker there was… his work ethic coupled with his unbelievable strength quickly moved Fredrick up the ranks allowing him to utilize his leadership skills to accomplish many successful and lucrative years at sea.

Fredrick’s love of family and friends was unmatched. Always the joker in the group he could get anyone to laugh with his goofiness. Fredrick had a way with people… his “roll with the flow” approach to life along with his big heart has had a tremendously positive impact on those lucky enough to know him. Fredrick’s warm smile was contagious and will be forever missed. Subasee, subasabus, webstas.

We look forward to a gathering of family and friends, in Park City, next summer to share stories and memories.

If you would like, please make a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org).

We will love you and miss you forever, Fredrick.