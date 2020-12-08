Obituary for Gloria Dawn Crandall

Gloria Dawn

Crandall

July 30, 1941 – November 29, 2020

Gloria Dawn Crandall passed away November 29, 2020 from complications of Esophageal Cancer surrounded by loved ones. She was born July 30, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA to Richard and Wanda (Seely) Olson and was raised in Southern California.

Gloria married George Crandall Jr. on May 11,1973 and became a stepmother to his three teenage children. She also worked alongside him for many years at the family-owned business¬ (Crandall Ford-Mercury) in Coalville, Utah.

Gloria enjoyed hosting parties, planning outings with her girlfriends, “owning” her own clothing boutique, and showing off her unique and classy sense of style. She became a hot air balloon enthusiast after attending related events and becoming good friends with many of the balloon-piloting community. She participated in various balloon festivals throughout her life and eventually became an organizer of hot air balloon events herself. Gloria was instrumental in establishing and serving on the Coalville Chamber of Commerce, resulting in the Annual Fishing Derby at the Echo Reservoir, the Coalville Car Show, and the Coalville Balloon Festival.

During Gloria and George’s years together, they enjoyed many adventures. Rather it be traveling the world or seeing the country in their motorhome, their trips were filled with interesting stories and experiences. Gloria also loved her second home in Lake Havasu, Arizona and looked forward to traveling there every fall and winter season. She enjoyed her community of friends in Lake Havasu and loved having family and friends visit whenever they could. Gloria was very social and enjoyed meeting people, making lasting friendships wherever she went. She loved attending social gatherings and was always the life of the party (ask any of her friends). She was truly loved and will be missed.

Gloria is survived by her stepchildren Robert (Susan) Crandall; Kathryn (Troy) Rockhill; stepson-in-law, Stan Peterson; and brother Bob (Edna) Olson. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two nieces; and one nephew. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband George Crandall Jr; stepdaughter Christine Peterson; brother Denny Olson; and her two parents.

Gloria had many close friends who she could always count on during times of need—especially this past year, after losing her husband George. A special thanks to Andrea, Robyn, Laurie, and Kathy.

Gloria always wished for her loved ones to gather in a celebration of her life. In the true spirit of Gloria, she wanted a party. In accordance to her wishes, a cremation has taken place under the direction of Crandall Funeral Home, and due to the recent restrictions of the COVID virus, a celebration will be held at a later date. Friends and family will be notified.

To send condolences or post a tribute visit: http://www.crandallfhevanston.com.