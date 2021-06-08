Obituary for Harold (Hal) David Schmitt Jr.

Harold (Hal)

David Schmitt Jr.

September 23, 1958 – May 22, 2021

Harold, known to everyone as Hal , was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the Rev Harold Schmitt Sr. and Agnes Johnson Schmitt. He passed away at his home in Heber City, Utah. Hal spent his early years in Florida and Ohio, as his parents ministered in various locations. At age 9 , he moved to Germany with his parents and stayed there through his teenage years, returning to the United States to finish school and spend time with his sister in Massachusetts. Hal had grown to love Germany and returned to Munich to start his career in the IT industry, eventually starting his own successful business. It was in Munich that he nurtured his love of skiing, co-founding the Munich International Ski Club, and taking and leading trips to the German and Austrian Alps. Hal met his wife Carol Gaule in Munich and together they returned to the US in 1999 and settled in Miami Beach,Florida. Hal worked at IBM during this time and travelled all over the country on IT assignments. After 6 years of life on the beach, they relocated to Utah and adopted their beautiful daughter Angela from China, and the Schmitt Family became complete. After Hal retired from the corporate world he was able to realise his earlier dream of becoming a ski instructor, and worked for several ski seasons at Vail Resorts, Park City. He always felt he had to “give back” and so he volunteered at the National Ability Center, Park City, and the Egyptian Theater, Park City, where he was able to do good and also see his live shows, a win-win for him. He also became a volunteer DJ at KPCW, the local radio station. Hal enjoyed good health until his last six months, and he ensured that he passed on his love of the outdoors, of hiking, biking, rafting and skiing with Angela. They shared a love of audio books on the drives to and from school and Angela’s various activities. Hal touched the lives of all he met and will be missed by all his family, and friends from around the world. Hal’s memories are especially cherished by his wife Carol, daughter Angela, sisters Peggy Schmitt Edwards from Macon, Georgia, and Deborah Schmitt Brewster from Manteno, Illinois, and the extended Schmitt, Johnson and Gaule Families. The Family thanks the staff of the Huntsman Cancer Hospital and the staff from Intermountain Homecare and Hospice.