Obituary for Henry Best

Henry Best December 28, 1936 – July 19, 2020 Henry George Best passed away after a brief illness in his home in Banner Elk, North Carolina. He was 83 years old. Henry was born in New York City, NY on December 28, 1936. He grew up in Florida and joined the Air Force at seventeen. After serving four Years in the military, he embarked on his career in aviation. He started as a crop duster and ended his long career in flying as a Delta Airlines Captain. He retired in December 1996. Henry even wrote and published a book “So you want to be an Airline Pilot?” which included his flying memoirs and advice for folks seeking careers in aviation. Henry enjoyed a long retirement, pursuing many activities. He was passionate about tennis and golf and was always striving to improve his game. Henry was an accomplished skier as well. As a 13-year resident of Utah, he hit the slopes often and loved to shred powder. Before finally settling in North Carolina, Henry and his wife Ruth lived in many different places including St. Augustine, Florida and Park City, Utah. Henry was a social, friendly guy who enjoyed the company of others. Quick to crack a smile or a joke, Henry had a wry sense of humor and loved to amuse those around him. Henry had the gift of gab and was fond of spinning a good yarn and was known for telling bawdy jokes. Henry was a huge animal lover and cherished his dogs who were a big part of his life. Bishop and Shiloh will surely miss him. Henry is preceded in death by his Father, Harry Best and his Mother, Mercedes Best-Styne. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruthie, and daughters Kim van Ark and Kris Best (Tom Murray) and grandson Grant van Ark. Henry will be missed by all who knew him. May he fly the friendly skies forever.