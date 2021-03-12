Obituary for Jacqueline Sterling Williams

Jacqueline

Sterling Williams

October 11, 1926 – February 27, 2021

Jacqueline Sterling Williams peacefully passed away at home, overlooking the 12th Hole at Marrakesh Country Club, on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 94. Jackie was born in San Francisco on October 11, 1926 to Theodore Kesler Sterling and Evelyn Huntington Sterling. She attended University High School, where she was active in many clubs, and held leads in the school plays. She attended Stanford University and UCLA, where she was Homecoming Queen, and a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She also helped colonize the new Chapter House for KKG at USC.

She and William Walker Williams, “Bill” married in 1949, after meeting at the beach in Santa Monica. They established a home in Los Angeles, and were active members of The Los Angeles Country Club, and the Bel Air Bay Club. Jackie was also very involved with the Assistance League of Los Angeles, The Nine O’clock Players, and the National Charity League.

In 1966, the family moved to La Jolla, where Bill built a home on the beach. There, they were members of the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club. Jackie continued her volunteer work with the Las Patronas group.

Jackie and Bill bought a getaway home at Marrakesh Country Club in Palm Desert, which eventually became their full-time residence. She was an active member of the Ladies Golf group, Marrakesh Les Fleurs, and one of the top Bridge competitors on the Club’s Bridge Team.

Jackie was known for her love and vast knowledge of all sports, knowing the scores and stats for most teams, and players. She especially loved to watch Golf, College Football, and Tennis. She kept two boxes at the annual Indian Wells Tennis Tournament, after her son Teddy played in the first Tournament held there. She loved talking sports with her children, grandchildren, and most recently, her great grandchildren. Many family members loved to play dominoes with her, and she was a fierce competitor, usually winning by a big amount! She was an avid reader, usually romance and suspense novels. She was also a prolific needle pointer. She needlepointed beautiful Christmas Stockings for all the family members. The receipt of the Stocking to a new family member was a cause for celebration. She also made beautiful Christmas ornaments and pillows yearly, which will be forever cherished. Each one has her initials, and date sewn in.

Jackie and Bill were married for 47 years until his passing in 1998. She is survived by her loving sister, Hope Sterling Kelly, and her four children: Robin Williams Tippett (Tip), William (Billy) Walker Williams Jr. (Annie). Ted Sterling Williams (Eileen), and Robert (Hunt) Huntington Williams (Megan). She is also

survived by 9 adoring grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Family Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.