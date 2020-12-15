Obituary for Jean Serena
May 4, 1929 – December 7, 2020
Jean Louise (Opel) Serena passed away peacefully in her sleep from complications of COVID on December 7, 2020. She lived at Spring Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Heber City, UT with her loving husband of 24 years, Turner Vemer. Jean was born in St. Mary’s, PA on May 4, 1929. Jean is remembered for her steadfast love of Turner whom she met at the symphony in Phoenix, AZ. She loved her family, all things pink, travelling, and spicy food – the spicier, the better! She was a dedicated and hardworking registered nurse her entire professional life. She is survived by daughter Melody Serena (married to Geoff Williams) of Campbells Creek, Australia and grandchildren Steve, Sarah and Chris Williams; son David Serena (married to Nancy Bond) of Park City, UT and granddaughters Elise and Anabel Serena; and granddaughter Juliana Serena of San Diego, CA. She was preceded in death by her first husband Raymond Serena; son Jeffery Serena; daughter-in law Gloria Serena, and her older sister Gloria Straub. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Jean’s life will be held by her family in the summer of 2021.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.