Obituary for Jeffrey B Flynn

In Memoriam

Jeffrey B Flynn – “Sail on, sailor”

October 18, 1953 – June 14, 2020

One year ago this month, Jeff Flynn, native son of the windswept prairies of Illinois, devoted husband, loving father, brother and friend to many, set sail for the last time from the shores of this life.

There are too many superlatives to describe this talented and gentle man and the impact he had on the lives of his family, friends, and the larger community of his adopted town of Park City. Suffice it to say he was kind and generous to a fault, athletically and musically gifted, and of a brilliant, creative mind. His deep compassion for mankind and the sheer force of his personality drew many to him. He will be greatly missed, but will live on, lovingly, in our hearts & memories.

A successful entrepreneur, expert cook, fly fisherman & golfer, Jeff was also a gifted musician & vocal stylist, self-taught in piano & guitar. He contributed his talents to his favorite local band as well as the Park City Singers, organizing their performances for the 2002 Winter Games. His great love was sailing his Catalina 42 in and around San Diego Bay. He preferred beachwear to button-down and could be seen around town in his trademark flip-flops & shorts in any month. His home, whether within sight of marina, mesa, or mountain, was a place of love and laughter, where the weary traveler could be heard, could be held, could be healed. Thank you, Jeff – sail on…

Preceded in passing by parents Frank & Joan and wife LuAnn (Bosh), Jeff leaves a son, Ryan and a brother, Greg.

“There are good ships,

And there are wood ships,

The ships that sail the sea.

But the best ships,

Are friendships,

And may they always be.”