Obituary for Jenifer-Ann Burnham

Jenifer-Ann

Burnham

January 14, 2021

On the morning of January 14th, 2021, Jenifer-Ann Burnham passed away at the age of 52 after a long and hard battle with cancer. She left this Earth surrounded by all her loved ones, knowing that she will never be forgotten and will be missed dearly.

Jenifer was born in West Springfield, Massachusetts to John and Judith Winters. She received a BS in Business Management from UMASS Amherst, and a MA in Human Resource Management from Webster University. Jenifer married Brent Burnham on May 7, 1993 and raised two children, Parker and Stephanie.

Jenifer was a New Englander that moved to the wild west. It was supposed to be for only a couple of years, “just to try it out.” Twenty-seven years later, she was still enjoying the fresh air and beautiful scenery that Park City has to offer. She worked many jobs throughout her life, even started her own company, but her favorite was her position as Senior Vice President HR Manager at Zions Bancorporation. People would say that “she was kind of a big deal,” and they weren’t wrong.

Jenifer had a big heart, not only for her loved ones, but also for shopping, cooking, skiing, traveling, and groupies (group selfies). She loved a good beach vacation where she could drink some piña coladas, and float through the waves of some very blue water. If not at the beach, you might have found her exploring breathtaking European palaces or Russian castles.

Jenifer was witty and always made others around her smile with her quirky personality. She was immensely proud of her family and would happily brag about them all the time, (thanks mom). No matter how she was feeling on the inside, she always had a smile on the outside that would light up the room.

Jenifer is preceded in death by her father John and survived by her mother Judith, her brother John, her husband Brent, her son Parker, her daughter Stephanie, and her two furry kids Blu and Indi.

It’s hard to think of something that didn’t make Jenifer special; she was beautiful, courageous, passionate, and most of all, she never gave up.

There will be a celebration of life on January 30th anytime between 2-6pm at the Jeremy Ranch Clubhouse for friends and family.