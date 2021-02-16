Obituary for Jenny Ann Kanagaratnam
Kanagaratnam
November 9, 1954 – February 8, 2021
Jenny Ann Kanagaratnam passed away at her home in Heber City, Utah, surrounded by her family, at the age of 66.
Jenny was born to John and Jean (Shamieh) Saah in Washington, DC. On November 16, 1978, she married Karunakaran Kanagaratnam. They raised three children, Stephanie, Jason, and Elyse, and together, they moved their family to Park City, Utah in 1998.
Jenny is most remembered for her immense generosity and her unparalleled strength. A dedicated mother and wife, she did everything possible to care for and protect her family. Outside her family, Jenny made untold connections and was loved by most everyone who met her.
To read the full obituary, visit http://www.premierfuneral.com.
