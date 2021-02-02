Obituary for John F. “Jack” Dinger

John F. “Jack”

Dinger

May 8, 1933 – January 30, 2021

John F. Dinger, “Jack”, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the age of 87. He was a graduate of North Catholic High School and excelled at LaSalle University and Temple Law School. He was devoted to his successful career as an attorney and has been an inspiration to many including his children and grandchildren. Jack was a native Philadelphian who moved to Medford, NJ in the 1960s where he and his wife started their beautiful family. Jack was a loving husband to his late wife Patricia Dinger and a wonderful father to his four children: Jack (wife Cathy), Charles (wife Aimee), James, and daughter Kathy Burke (husband Doug). He is loved by his grandchildren: Danäe, Nicollette, Adriana, & Lucas (Dinger) and Jack “Sharkie” & Sammy (Burke) along with Sam & Chloe (Owens-Hess). In the 1980s Jack and his family made a big move out west to Park City, UT. They all quickly grew to love the “wild west”. The untraditional move instilled the important value of family within his children and grandchildren while showing his whole family the rewards of taking chances in life. After several years out west, Jack and Pat relocated to their special place, Ocean City, NJ. Jack has been part of the Ocean City community for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Parish where he served as an usher for many years. His favorite time of year was summer, where he enjoyed walking on the boardwalk and unforgettable visits from his grandchildren. Jack was loved by many. His kind heart and generosity to all created a community of friends and family throughout the country. His sense of humor could put a smile on anyone’s face and his warm presence could light up an entire room. He was always the first to offer a helping hand to anyone in need, which touched the hearts of so many people in his life. He continuously donated to many charities throughout his life and genuinely believed in the act of giving back. His funeral service will be delayed due to COVID-19 and will be determined at a further time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Journey Hospice for their generous love and care for our father. Condolences for the family may be left at http://www.godfreyfuneralhome.com