Obituary for Jonelle Reid
August 16, 1925 – November 24, 2020
Butterflies are free to fly . . . Jonelle loved butterflies and is flying free.
Jo was born in Ringling, Oklahoma and raised in Waurika, Oklahoma before attending college at Lindenwood School for Girls in Missouri. In 1946 she married Jake Felker and they had three children prior to divorcing in 1953. Later Jo graduated with a degree in education from Wichita State University. In 1956, Jo married Bud Reid and he was transferred by Boeing to the Pacific Northwest, settling in Edmonds, Washington where they raised five children. She taught school for 30 years in the Edmonds School District before Bud was transferred to Huntsville, Alabama with Boeing’s Aerospace Program. After Bud died while skiing at Park City resort, Jo decided to move from Huntsville to Park City to be closer to her daughters and their families. Jo immersed herself in the community wherever she lived through ADK, Newcomers, bridge clubs, book clubs, Park City Senior Center and Park City Community Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling the world. Jo shared her gifts of sewing and needle work, and loved cooking for and entertaining friends and family. Family was always most important. Her loving family includes Greg deceased (Janet) Poudre River CO, Jana Cole (Gary) Park City UT, Sara Clark (Dale) Park City UT, Lisa Hunter (Brian) Shelton WA, Kara Ashburn (Tommy) Myrtle Beach SC, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Jo was lovingly known to her grandchildren and their friends as Mama Jo, a name that she took with her to The Ridge, in Salt Lake City. In memory of Jonelle please enjoy a glass of wine and donate to your favorite non-profit or one of Jo’s favorites: American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or the Park City Senior Center.
