Obituary for Joseph Emil Tacheny
Tacheny
September 24, 1954 – March 13, 2021
Joseph Emil Tacheny, Age 66, Died on March 13, 2021. He was born on September 24, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Eunice Emily Tacheny and Lawrence George Tacheny. He married Laura Morrison Tacheny on July 13, 1986.
Joe was a professional painting contractor who worked for Fred Marshall Painting in Park City for 29 years. He loved to ski and got season passes at various ski resorts for 47 years. He also loved to ride his motorcycle and he enjoyed taking care of his house and yard.
He is survived by his wife: Laura Ann Tacheny; his children: Samantha Tacheny, Emily Tacheny, A.J Tacheny; brothers: Mark and Paul Tacheny; Sisters: Cathy, Vicky, and Carole; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence George Tacheny.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User