Obituary for Joseph Emil Tacheny

Joseph Emil

Tacheny

September 24, 1954 – March 13, 2021

Joseph Emil Tacheny, Age 66, Died on March 13, 2021. He was born on September 24, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Eunice Emily Tacheny and Lawrence George Tacheny. He married Laura Morrison Tacheny on July 13, 1986.

Joe was a professional painting contractor who worked for Fred Marshall Painting in Park City for 29 years. He loved to ski and got season passes at various ski resorts for 47 years. He also loved to ride his motorcycle and he enjoyed taking care of his house and yard.

He is survived by his wife: Laura Ann Tacheny; his children: Samantha Tacheny, Emily Tacheny, A.J Tacheny; brothers: Mark and Paul Tacheny; Sisters: Cathy, Vicky, and Carole; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence George Tacheny.