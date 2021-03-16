Obituary for Karen Lisa Bernt Coleman

Karen Lisa Bernt

Coleman

July 20, 1946 – August 22, 2020

Our mom, Karen Lisa Bernt Coleman, died peacefully and powerfully at home August 22, 2020 with her family present. She made Park City her home since 1970.

After leaving Dayton, OH for Colorado after college, she would forever be a mountain person. Karen met her former husband Bill Coleman in Estes Park and they toured the west on their honeymoon before putting down roots in tiny Park City. Karen was part of early restaurants & bars, mountainside shops and first preschools. For many years she was the women’s soft-goods buyer at Jans.

She knew how to find and also sew clothes and costumes that made people feel like the best version of themselves. She was a very active and creative home chef, keeping us all well fed with the most delicious and nutritious meals possible. She had a special touch with animals and plants and many who needed homes found themselves deeply loved and cherished in hers. We imagine Sadie, Easy, Ollie, Meggie, Bud, Bogie, Tucker, Friday, Spider, Bart and Makena all taking great care of her now.

She traveled extensively to nearly every corner of the world, including fulfilling her mom’s dream to visit Cuba. We find her now in the hollyhocks, the shooting stars, the sudden rain, the spiraling wind, the birds in the sky, the deer in the yard and the faces of her 5 grandchildren: Sam, Luke and Anna; Brooke Coleman and Patrick Connors’ children in Athol, MA and Mason and Will; Todd Coleman and Vanessa Battaini’s children in Park City. Karen’s brother Eric (Bernt) still lives in Ohio with his wife, Jan, with their kids and grandchildren nearby.

We all miss her and also we feel her liberation. She was a sweet and deeply loving person with a style all her own. She took great care of us and made sure we had what we needed and always supported any dream we could imagine.

She was thrilled to have purchased a spot for a plaque on the wall in the Park City Cemetery with her friends and a view of Iron Mountain. Donations to Nuzzles and Co in her honor would be what she’d suggest to spread love around. Or perhaps just take a cruise on her favorite ski run, Assessment, and feel the freedom of flying through space. To all her friends and family, know that she loved you sincerely and often more than she was able to express. May you listen deeply to the canines and children and love yourselves as much.