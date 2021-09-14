Obituary for Karleen Sweatfield Reilly
Karleen Sweatfield Reilly
January 11, 2021
Please help celebrate the life of Karleen Reilly of Uptown Fare. It will be held on September 25th from 12:00 till 5:00. It will be at PC City Park just south of the Miner’s Hospital. BYOB and may want to bring a chair or blanket. Plus a story or two. This will happen rain or shine as we have a covered pavilion.
In lieu of flowers or cards please donate to your local food bank. Thank you and hope to see you there.
