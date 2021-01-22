Obituary for Karleen Sweatfield Reilly
January 11, 2021
Karleen Sweatfield Reilly, age 72, passed away Monday January 11, 2021 surrounded by family, at her house in Oakley, Utah.
Karleen, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, was born in Vernal, Utah in 1948 where she grew up before calling Park City, Utah her home for over 50 years. Karleen loved to travel. She explored Europe and hiked the mountains of Nepal. She had a green thumb and was always surrounded by beautiful plants and flowers. Karleen was also a cherished member of the community because of her big heart and ability to reach out and uplift so many people around her. Karleen opened The Uptown Fare in 1998. Uptown Fare, at the top of Main Street in the historic Star Hotel, was a cute little café specializing in homemade soups and sandwiches and soon became a popular local hot spot for delicious food and great conversation. Karleen’s big heart, generosity and a sprinkle of sassiness made her a loved member of the community and an icon in Park City’s history.
She is survived by loving husband of 29 years, Kevin Reilly; Brother, Terry Sweatfield; daughter, Stormy and Andy Varner and granddaughter Savannah; son, Rick and Toni Lloyd and grandson Hayden; and daughter, Nivin Lloyd and Andy Coghlan.
The family is planning to have a Celebration of Life for Karleen in the summer of 2021 up at Mirror Lake in the Uinta Mountains in Utah where Karleen had many fond memories.
Condolences can be sent to:
Kevin Reilly
PO Box 846
Oakley, Utah 84055
