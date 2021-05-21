Obituary for Karren Jean Frantz Woolstenhulme

Karren Jean

Frantz Woolstenhulme

September 2, 1936 – May 16, 2021

Paradise became a brighter place on the morning of May 16, 2021, as Karren Jean Frantz Woolstenhulme, with her husband and family members by her side, peacefully returned to her heavenly home.

Mom was born September 2, 1936 to Albert J. and Ruth S. Frantz. Born with a heart defect, she miraculously survived to undergo open heart surgery after the birth of her second child. Mom’s heart of gold sustained her through nearly 85 years of life and 67 years of marriage to the love of her life, Ken Woolstehulme.

Forever proud of her Park City roots, Mom often spoke of growing up there alongside her seven siblings, and playing the drums in the marching band for her alma mater Park City High School. She rarely missed a high school reunion and was often one of the planners. Mom also looked forward to attending the Park City Ladies Luncheon held each year.

Mom was always the support to the successes of her family. Whether running the family store Ken’s Kash, which Mom and Dad owned for over 35 years, or tending grandchildren, Mom was the steam that propelled the Ken Woolstehulme family forward.

In her own right, Mom was a tremendous success. She served in many church callings and always put her heart into them. The highlight was serving an 18-month mission in Perth, Australia for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. However, it was of her husband, children, and grandchildren that Mom was most proud.

Since her late 70s, Mom has faced the challenges of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. We know she would want to express her deepest love and appreciation for those dear women from the hospice companies, Danville, Elk Meadows, and Kesa and Alisi Famgupo, who gave her so much loving care during these last four years.

Survived by husband Kenneth E. Woolstenhulme, children Zane (Elizabeth), KaeLyne (Frank Pendleton), Wade (Jeena), Kena (Craig Rydalch), Jeanina (Eric Rose), 19 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, three sisters (Colleen, Louise Burgner, Renae Martinez, two grandchildren (Billie Lyne and Wyatt Pendleton), and other beloved in-laws.

We will honor Mom at a viewing at the Kamas Utah Stake Center (3038 St. Rd. 32, Marion) on Wednesday, May 19th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, and Thursday, May 20th from 9:30 – 10:45 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am. Interment at the Oakley, Utah cemetery. Online condolences may be given @ crandallfhevanston.com.