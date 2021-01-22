Obituary for Kate Simpson

Kate Simpson

December 29, 2020

First, she was an incredible mother. She was also chief partner in crime to our father, Bob, who was waiting for her to join him in the next world so the party could actually get started. Because actually, she was the one who made things happen.

She taught us to take care of anyone in need. She taught us to: give to the community and to people, to read and ask questions, to talk to strangers (anyone and anywhere). She taught us to be informed and involved politically in our communities, to laugh early and often, to repair rather than replace. She was a cookie making master at Christmas and taught her children many things in the kitchen, cooking beside Bob and exploring great food. She taught us things like how to sew, knit and give unruly dogs baths. She took us to Oakland A’s games where we always sat in the bleachers so she could enjoy a book and some sunshine.

She was amazing with maps, loved them and knew every side street and secret route in the East Bay. She would follow fire engines with all of us kids in the car to see where the fire was. Maybe that is how she learned the East Bay so well. Early in her professional career she worked at an orthopedic surgeon’s office, which was great because one of us kids would break a bone of some sort every summer. We were lucky to have travelled with her: camping in the desert and the sierras, Spain, Italy, France, Amsterdam and many more. She walked faster than most people jog. She welcomed everyone into her home with incredible warmth. People quickly became friends and friends became family. Her love reached far and wide.

Survived by her children, Liza, Margot, Josh, Alan and Michael, grandchildren Amelia and Michael, sister Ellie and brother Michael, Maddie the wonder dog, both the Simpson and Finigan clans and the many, many hearts she touched through the years. Hug your friends and family. We will gather when we are able to do so with hearts full of love and the ability to laugh together, cry together, and hug, definitely hug.