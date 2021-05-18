Obituary for Katherine (Kitty) Helton

In Memoriam

Katherine (Kitty) Helton

May 9, 2021

Katherine S Helton, (Kitty), 78. of Layton Utah went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 9th, 2021. Kitty was a constant inspiration of grace, radiance, strength and poise. She was the oldest child of Eddie and Katherine Sloan, raised in, Charlotte NC. She married Dwight Helton in 1962, and as a devoted Air Force Officers’ Wife, they travelled extensively and enjoyed exploring many places and national parks…A great number of friends joined them camping and vacationing along the way.

Many know and love Kitty through her 30 year nursing career at Tanner Clinic where she made many enduring friendships, established a softball team of colleagues, regularly played racquetball on lunch breaks and encouraged other women to be active and to have fun.

As a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in SLC she served as Clerk of the Session, volunteered with many charities and continued spreading love through helping others.

Kitty embodied an adventurous and competitive spirit. Starting young playing “roll a bat,” and following with many other sports. You had to earn your “win” with her. She shared her love of the outdoors with everyone, skiing, hiking, snowshoeing, biking and walking with her sweet dog Josee.

As a devoted Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister, and Aunt; with her most cherished love being her family. Mom, your prayers were answered, you were surrounded by your loving family. Go soul sister, meet your savior face to face. We will see you in heaven and will rejoice with you then, what a glorious time that will be. All is well with my soul…

Survived by… son Eric (Robin), daughters Joyce, Leigh Ann (Jim), grandkids, Jennifer (Derek), Erik (Ashley), Sarah, Meighan, Emme, Jesse, Olivia. Great Grandkids, Krey, Avah, Vera, Wynn and Finley. Sisters, Polly (Sandy), Chris, Brothers, Ed (Linda), Tom and many adoring nieces and nephews. Grand Dogs, Barlow, Buddy, Ketch, Joey, Ham, Tilly.

Services will be held 11am June 12th at First Presbyterian Church SLC, Facebook live stream or you tube FPCSLC. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Ogden Nature Center, or the Ronald McDonald House.