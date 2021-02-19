Obituary for Kenneth Jacobs

In Memoriam

Kenneth Jacobs

March 9, 1949 – February 12, 2021

PARK CITY, UT—On Friday, 2/12/21, Ken Jacobs passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Jacobs; step-daughter Jamie Lasecke and sister Marjorie Jacobs.

Ken and Margaret first came to Park City in 1998 from the Silicon Valley in California and fell in love with ‘small town living’ here. Ken loved to snowboard, a sport that he started as something he could share with Jamie. His smile was never bigger than on a powder day in Park City.

Ken treasured their close community of good friends in Park City and around the world.

A computer science graduate of Oberlin College, Ken began his career at the Brookings Institute. Having ‘fallen in love’ with database technology in college, he soon joined Oracle as the 18th employee. He was a pioneer in database technology. In his 30 years at Oracle, he was respected, admired and loved around the world for his knowledge and contribution to the field. Equally, he will be remembered for the kind, gentleness that defined him.

To know Ken was to know his extreme enthusiasm for scuba diving and most recently learning to pilot an airplane. He never stopped learning or exploring. He and Margaret traveled constantly, never postponing a trip or adventure.

Ken and Margaret met at Oracle and were married for 21 years. They were the love of one another’s lives and honored that every day together. Above all else, Ken valued family. He was a loving, thoughtful and kind husband, father, brother and friend. His memory will forever live on through all the lives he touched with kindness, respect, compassion and generosity of spirit.

A private zoom memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to the University of Utah’s Center for Genomic Medicine, where Ken’s passion for science and computers came together. The Center is dedicated to better understanding the genetic underpinnings of disease and translating these discoveries into improved diagnoses, treatments, and preventative measures. Contact Information:

University of Utah

c/o Steven Finkelstein, Advancement Director of Genomic Medicine

332 S 1400 E

Suite 150

Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Note: In Honor of Ken Jacobs

Phone: 570.592.1662

Email: steven.finkelstein@hsc.utah.edu