Obituary for Kenneth Woolstenhulme

Kenneth

Woolstenhulme

November 30, 1930 – June 22, 2021

Just at the break of dawn, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Kenneth Elmo Woolstenhulme let go a final breath and rode off towards eternal horizons to meet his recently departed sweetheart of 67 years, Karren Jean Frantz Woolstenhulme, along with other dear family and friends. Dad passed away not a half-mile from his birthplace in Oakley, Utah.

Born in the days of the Great Depression, November 30, 1930, the eldest of eleven children to Wallace Elmo & Eva Lorraine Hortin Woolstenhulme, at a very young age he learned the importance of family. He loved his parents and siblings with unparalleled devotion, and their love and devotion to him was equally unparalleled. His siblings were and will remain his best friends.

Dad loved people and had a way of making instant friends with those he met. He had friends he had known for a lifetime–every one an important part of his life. To the folks who moved into the community or who were just passing through, Dad’s was always a welcome smile and handshake. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need–often secretly.

Not only were there years in his life (90), there was much of life in his years. He was well adept at wearing multiple hats simultaneously, including son, brother, husband and father; lifelong farmer, rancher, and cowboy (Champion Bareback Rider & Bull Rider, Pickup Man — inducted into the Utah Cowboy Hall of Fame); cheesemaker (Brooklawn Creamery), milkman (Hi-land Dairy), and store proprietor (Ken’s Kash); Postmaster, Councilman, Mayor (Oakley), and Commissioner (Summit County); Bishop (Oakley Ward), Missionary (Western Canada & Perth Australia) and Temple Worker (served 41 years as a Sealer in the Salt Lake Temple); President (South Summit Board of Education and Utah School Boards Association).

Dad took great pride in his family, especially of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. He spoke of them fondly and often.

From the time he was old enough to ride, Dad has been an integral cog in the wheel that kept turning the Oakley 4th of July Rodeo and Celebration. Perhaps it is not unprovidential that his passing comes just prior to that grand event of which he has always been a part. Still a member of the rodeo committee at the time of his passing, he would not be relegated to being a spectator.

Survived by children Zane (Elizabeth), KaeLyne (Frank Pendleton), Wade (Jeena), Kena (Craig Rydalch), Jeanina (Eric Rose), 19 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, three brothers (Keith (Mud), Wendell (Dutch), Jack), two sisters (Gwen VanTassell, Ann Lancaster), two grandchildren (Billie Lyne and Wyatt Pendleton), and other beloved inlaws.

Special thanks to those who have provided extraordinary love and care for Dad and Mom over the past several months.

We will honor Dad at a viewing at the Kamas Utah State Center (3038 St. Rd. 32, Marion) on Friday, June 25th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, and Saturday, June 26th from 9:30 – 10:45 AM, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. Interment at the Oakley, Utah cemetery. View remotely at webcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/kamasutahstake

If you feel so inclined, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the South Summit Education Foundation https://www.ssummit.org/o/ed-foundation/page/donate-now , as a tribute gift in the name of the Ken and Karren Woolstenhulme Legacy Scholarship.

Online condolences may be given @ https://www.crandallfhevanston.com/obituary/Kenneth-Woolstenhulme