Obituary for Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown

December 26, 1957 – January 26, 2021

Kevin W. Brown, our much loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend, and boss, died on Tuesday January 26, 2021 from injuries sustained in a skiing accident.

Kevin was born on December 26, 1957 in Little Rock, Arkansas. A life-long Razorback, he graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1981 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. His brilliant mind helped lead companies in the oil and petrochemical industries starting with Texaco and Sinclair Oil. He served as chairman of the American Fuels and Petrochemical Association where he enjoyed the challenge and camaraderie of his colleagues. He retired from LyondellBasell as Executive Vice President in 2017 to focus on his other passions: golfing, skiing, fishing, travel, and time spent with loved ones.

Even in retirement, he showed no signs of slowing down. Kevin woke early each morning for a long walk with the dogs before moving on to an early tee time or a meeting for one of his various board positions. At the time of his death, he was on the Board of Directors of Flotek Industries and GCP Applied Technologies, in addition to working in an advisory capacity for RLG. He continued to serve his beloved University of Arkansas through the Dean’s Advisory Council and the Campaign Arkansas project. He was proud to be named a College of Engineering Distinguished Alumnus in 2011 and to the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Kevin split his time between Park City and Houston, having close friends who became family in both cities. He never met a stranger and made friends out of every acquaintance. Much to his family’s chagrin, he had a habit of greeting whoever was seated next to him on the ski lift and saying, “Where y’all from?” He loved to mentor young professionals and guide them in their career. A connoisseur of fine wine and great food, he was a grill master who prided himself on grilling a steak that rivaled most fine steakhouses and could whip up a chocolate cream pie you would swear was from a bakery. Always up for a house party, he enjoyed welcoming friends to his home and sharing his unique southern hospitality.

Kevin is survived by his wife Marie, daughter Sydney and son-in-law Michael Chua, grandkids Ben and Annie, his parents Darrell and Lavonne Brown, brother Jim, sister-in-law Pam, sister Karen, his in-laws the Lyons family, numerous nieces and nephews, and more friends and colleagues than we could ever count.

He is reunited with loved ones gone before him, including his daughter Megan and father-in-law Curney Lyons.

Special thanks to the PCMR ski patrol, Park City EMTs, and the entire staff at the University of Utah hospital.

Due to Covid, a memorial will be held at a future date when we can safely gather in the manner befitting such a man. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Kevin Brown Scholarship at University of Arkansas: UA Foundation, Gift Services, University of Arkansas, 1002 W Maple Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701. Please note Kevin Brown Endowment Account #30-000225. Any charity you feel would honor his memory, particularly one that benefits children and families in need would also be appreciated.

Until me can meet in person, open your favorite red wine, grill a steak or order Tex-Mex, and give his favorite cheer: Woo Pig Sooey.