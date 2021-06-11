Obituary for Koleman Conger

Koleman Conger

April 8, 1987 – June 1, 2021

Koleman Jay Conger, 34, passed away June 1, 2021 in Salt Lake City and he has found peace from his troubled mind, heart and soul.

He was born April 8, 1987 in Heber City, UT to Joel Scott Conger and Dorothy Snapp Conger. Koleman was a very friendly and talkative person who tried to make friends everywhere he went. With a heart of gold he was very popular at South Summit High School and even made homecoming king.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Joel Scott Conger and Victoria Conger; mother, Dorothy S Conger; twin brother Kameron Oral Conger; brother and sister-in-law, Scott Aaron Conger and Vanessa Conger; sister and brother-in-law, Joelle Taylor and James Taylor; sister and brother-in-law, Joelee Holdaway and Kreg Holdaway; and two nephews and five nieces. All will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Oral and Lois Snapp, and paternal grandparents, Jay and Florence Conger. He has many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him very much.

Koleman was cremated at his request. Family is invited to a memorial service on June 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Cattleman’s Hall in Oakley, UT. Friends are invited to a celebration of life on July 11, 2021 from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM at Murray City Park, Pavilion 3.

Condolences may be made at http://www.crandallfhevanston.com