Obituary for Kyle Dickson Burkett

Kyle Dickson

Burkett

March 17, 1965 – April 14, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kyle Dickson Burkett, 55, of Orem, UT on April 14, 2020. He was taken from us very quickly through a cardiac arrest, which he sustained in his home. At the time, he was living in a group home managed by the Chrysalis Organization of Provo, UT.

Kyle had been in an automobile accident in his early 20’s, which left him with serious brain damage. Because of these impairments, he needed special care on a daily basis, which this organization provided. As a matter of fact, because of the assistance provided by Chrysalis, he was able to work on a part-time basis for the greater part of the last two years of his life.

Kyle was born on March 17, 1965 to Laney and Susanne Burkett in Dallas, Texas. He spent his early years in Texas and when he was four years old moved with his family to Annandale, VA where he lived until adulthood. He was a very active teenager and took quite a liking to ice hockey. He surprised all of us by never appearing to mind the very early hours of practice at the local ice rink.

After graduating from high school, he enrolled in a school for long distance truck driving. Unfortunately his career was cut short because of the automobile accident, which left him severely brain injured. Because of the many therapies he under went, he was able to get back into the world we live in—–albeit with some shortcomings.

Kyle has two brothers living today, both are pilots – John Norris Burkett who is with Alaska Airlines out of Seattle, WA and the other, Stevens Laney Burkett with the Lifeflight Organization stationed in Boise, ID.

He was a loved Son, Brother, and a friend to anyone he met. He will be missed!

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2pm at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Park City. Strict covid-19 measures will be required; the wearing of masks and distance protocols.