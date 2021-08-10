Obituary for Laurie Hamble

Laurie Hamble

February 4, 1959 – July 5, 2021

On July 5th, 2021, Laurinda Hamble lost her 17 year battle with ovarian cancer with her husband Ken by her side. For all the years she struggled with the disease she made a good life for herself and her family, never complaining or wanting sympathy from others.

Laurie was born in Orange,CA on February 4th, 1959 to Robert and Barbara Brown. She grew up in the Southern California area and in 1997 met and married Kenneth Hamble. In 1989 their daughter, Courtney was born and in July of 1997 the family moved to Park City.

In August of 1997 Laurie went to work for the United States Ski and Snowboard Association as receptionist. For the next 20 years she progressed to the position of Insurance Manager, a job which she loved because it gave her opportunity to work directly with the athletes and help them with difficult insurance situations arising from their sports injuries. She retired her position in 2016 due to health reasons.

Laurie loved gardening, cooking, reading and collecting cookbooks from places she and Ken traveled, and most of all, her family. Granddaughter, Victoria was born 11 days prior to Laurie’s passing, which gave her time to spend with her first grandchild, whose birth she had been anticipating.

Laurie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ken Hamble, daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Patrick Fenrich, granddaughter, Victoria. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Brown, sisters Carolyn Hoggard, Margaret McLean and numerous nephews and nieces and in-laws, Sandra and Gene Hamble.