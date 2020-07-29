Obituary for Lloyd Kevin Zinn

Lloyd Kevin Zinn April 16, 1963 – April 20, 2020 Lloyd Kevin Zinn, known as Kevin, died suddenly April 20, 2020, of natural causes. He was 57. Kevin was born in Washington, D.C., on April 16, 1963, to Donald E. Zinn, Sr. and Robbie Janette Zinn. He grew up in Annapolis, Maryland, graduating with Annapolis High School’s Class of 1981. He earned his bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Franklin/Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he also played varsity lacrosse. Before completing his degree, Kevin spent several years in Paris indulging his love of French culture, language and food. He supported himself by working for a pastry chef and learned the secrets of baking French baguettes, croissants and pastries. After teaching tennis at Annapolis Racquet Club, Kevin joined his family in Park City, UT. He lived there for the next 18 years before recently returning to Annapolis. Kevin had a passion for the outdoors shaped by his early years in Annapolis where he learned to sail, ski and hunt with his father and two brothers. He loved the water, the mountains and the open skies and he channeled that passion into a fulfilling livelihood as a certified fly fishing guide, leading expeditions to Northern Utah’s Flaming Gorge and Green River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Kevin was also a true man of faith. He was a member of the New Life Center of West Valley, in West Valley, Utah, and most recently rejoined the Antioch West Apostolic Church in Crofton, Maryland. He loved his faith communities and all of its members. He also lived his faith, always helping and caring for others. In addition to his mother, survivors include his brothers, Donald Edward Zinn, Jr., of Richland, Michigan, and his wife Michelle and David Estridge Zinn and his wife, Corinne Cornet-Zinn; his children, Rylee Alta Zinn, and Teegan Thayer Zinn, of Stansbury Park and Park City, Utah; and his closest companion, Katherine Brady McMillan of Annapolis. His father died in 2006. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kevin’s name to the Stanton Community Center, 92 West Washington Street, Annapolis, MD 21401 would be appreciated. A celebration of Kevin’s life will be announced at a later date.