Obituary for LTG Harold F Hardin, Jr US Army Retired

LTG Harold F

Hardin, Jr US Army Retired

October 14, 1927 – March 2, 2021

Harold F Hardin, Jr. passed away at his home in Coalville Utah on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at the age of 93.

Harold is predeceased by his parents, Marguerite Thompson and Harold F Hardin, Sr. and his loving wife of 65 years, Doris.

Harold and Doris were married in Culver City California on October 27, 1951.

Harold is lovingly remembered by his son Michael (Debbie) Hardin of North Palm Beach FL; daughters Lisa (Bill) Osten of Sugarland TX; Catherine (Ben) Olvera of Phoenix, AZ; Patricia (Joel) Horie of Hoytsville UT, as well as his 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Harold was born in Kansas City, MO in 1927. He was raised by the Daughter of Charity of St Vincent de Paul Society at the Kansas City Orphan Boys Home from 1934-1941. From the home the Knights of Columbus sent Harold onto Maur Hill High School in Atchison KS.

Following HS Harold enlisted into the US Army. After being discharged from the Army in 1946 Harold went out to CA to be with his mother. In the fall of 1947 he started College at Loyola University on the GI Bill and 4 years later graduated with a BS in History. Later, while serving he obtain a Master’s Degree from Babson College.

In March of 1952, Harold was married and starting his life as a career Army officer. He served in WWII, Korea and the Viet Nam War. Harold proudly served his country unlike any other and achieved the well-deserved rank of Lieutenant General. He fought for our country and for the betterment of the enlisted soldiers and their families, the heart of the US military. His medals and decorations include Bronze Star, Distinguished Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and so many more.

Harold loved living in Coaville, all his friends and neighbors and especially riding his Mustang Rocky Boots in this beautiful country.

Harold served in the past as a board member with the North Summit Senior Center, a member of American Legion Post 0093 and was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church in Park City UT. In lieu of flower please give to your favorite local charity. Service and burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery time and date TBD.