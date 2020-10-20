Obituary for Marjorie Moore

Marjorie Moore

October 1, 1922 – October 12, 2020

In Memory

Marjorie Ethel White Engel Moore passed peacefully away on October 12, 2020. She was born October 1, 1922 in Escondido, California, the daughter of Bessie Marie Watters White and William Pulver White.

She was a feisty, fun-loving, heart-warming lady whom everyone loved. She was the life of the party, loved telling jokes and spending time with family and friends. She loved getting and receiving cards for any occasion, and kept every card she ever received. She cared about looking her best; always matching purse and shoes, and always checking her hair and lipstick.

She grew up on an orange grove ranch and, at 18, married Frederick Enrique Engel. She had a car at 16 and would often tell stories about ditching school to head to the beach with her girlfriends instead. She became a grocery checker at Walkers Market in Santa Ana, California and everyone knew and loved “Margie”. In 1967, they moved to Santa Cruz, California where she resumed her beloved role as a grocery checker at Shoppers Corner, where, again, everyone knew and loved her.

Widowed at 69 years old, she later married Kenneth Harlan Moore, retired from Shoppers Corner and started what would become what she referred to as the ‘best years’ of her life. With Ken, she loved to win at poker, sing karaoke, travel and play golf at Indian Palms Country Club. She was a proud woman who loved life.

“Marj”, as she liked to be called in the last decade of her life, bravely moved to Park City to be near her children, Fred Engel and Nancy Pollard. She moved into The Ridge where she adjusted to her new surroundings and again became the ‘belle of the ball’. Everyone loved Marj.

When asked if she was afraid to die, she said” No, I’m ready and ask God every night to take me. I’m actually looking forward to it!” Her prayers were finally answered. May she forever rest in peace.

She is survived by her two children, Fred (and LaRee) Engel and Nancy Pollard; seven grandchildren, Stacey (and Ben) Farquharsen, Brodie (and Heather) Pollard, Jaynie Campana, Julie (and Chris) Corona, Getty (and Shari) Pollard, Corey (and Remy) Sijbrant, Pablo (and Michael Jackson) Pollard and 15 great grandchildren.

A small, private service will be held graveside on Oct 24, 2020.