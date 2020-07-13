Obituary for Martha Lee Brannock Mickey

Martha Lee Brannock Mickey March 12, 1928 – May 8, 2020 Martha Lee Brannock, age 92, passed away peacefully in Heber City Utah after a brief illness. She had lived there, near her daughter’s family, since 2016. Martha was born in Lexington, North Carolina March 12th, 1928 to Myrtle Garvin Brannock and Archibald Eugene Brannock. Martha was the youngest of three children in the family to survive to adulthood. Her father, Archie, was a veterinarian who primarily cared for livestock in local farming communities. Her mother was a homemaker and a devout Methodist. During her childhood, Martha developed a deep Christian faith which she carried throughout her life. Martha attended Salem College where she earned a degree in Elementary Education. She then began teaching a combined second and third-grade class in her home town of Lexington. Afterward, she transitioned to teaching first grade and continued teaching until she had served 32 years. She loved children, and always created an engaging environment for her students. Even as adults, many of her first-grade students stayed in close contact with her. Martha was married to William Waldron in 1950, and the couple had one child, William Waldron (Bill) who passed away at age 33 in 1983. She married Hal Robison Sanders in 1960, and the couple had two children, Sheryl Jane Sanders and Charles Brannock Sanders. Martha and Hal moved to Atlanta Georgia in 1963. Soon afterward, she began her teaching career in Dekalb County, where she taught first grade for many years. Martha was a talented duplicate bridge player. She had played contract bridge her entire adult life, and earned her Gold Life Master Rank. Once she retired from teaching school, she frequently taught bridge classes, including classes on cruise lines which allowed her to combine her love of travel with her love of bridge. She also loved dancing, tennis, and golf, and was active in these activities throughout her life. At the age of 75, Martha married Howard Lynn Mickey(Mick). The couple lived in Houston, Texas, where they enjoyed a wonderful relationship filled with travel, as well as spending time visiting with family and friends. They were both very devout and involved with the First Presbyterian Church, and spent many years teaching Sunday School together. Martha was a kind, sociable person who loved spending time with her friends and family. She influenced countless lives through the lifelong friendships she maintained, her years spent teaching, and the children’s books she wrote. Martha was also a wonderful cook, well known for her southern cooking and lemon pound cake. She also loved spending time at the beach, where she would bring her cat with her to fish, collect seashells, and walk on the sand. Martha is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Sanders Prucka, son-in-law Matthew Prucka, and grandchildren Elizabeth Marie Prucka and Alexander Wesley Prucka. She is also survived by cousin Beverly Brannock Sagneri, nephew James Brannock, grand-niece Kendal Donohoe and family, grand-nephews Wyatt Brannock, Archibald Brannock, and Robert Brannock. She is also survived by sister-in-law Jane Sanders and her children and grandchildren, and brother-in-law Hugh Alexander Sanders and his wife, Martha’s sister-in-law Joanna Sanders and their children and grandchildren. Martha is also survived by many family members of her late husband, including his daughters’ families, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gleaton (Susan) and Mr. and Mrs. Mike Lawrence (Janet) and their families, including their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Presbyterian Houston, 5300 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77004 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.