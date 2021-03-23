Obituary for Michael Croft

Michael Croft

June 18, 1968 – March 17, 2021

On March 17, 2021, Mike Croft passed from this life after being on a ventilator for two and a half long weeks in Provo at the Utah Valley Hospital. COVID took from us such a gentle soul who had the biggest smile and a laugh that would light up any room.

Mike was born and raised in Perry, Iowa. After graduation and a year at a Jr. College Mike got the wanderlust, first moving to Arizona and then to Park City, Utah where his older brother Bruce lived. He loved Utah and became an avid biker, skier, hiker, and camper. Mike was a lifelong Saints Football fan, loved Star Wars, the Simpsons, Shel Silverstein books, and playing scrabble.

He worked several jobs to support his love for the outdoor life, including 8 years at the Images of Nature Gallery. He later moved to Heber and worked for the Drivers License Division of Utah.

In 2008, Mike married Stacie Nelson. Into their lives came a son Elwood Eugene Croft (Woody). Mike was a great Dad, loved doing everything with Woody, fishing, camping, legos, and reading stories to him. Woody was his pride and joy.

Mike leaves behind his Wife Stacie and son Woody; parents, Gene and Barb Croft, sister Michelle (Larry), brothers Bruce (Tania), Rusty (Natalie). Nieces, Mandy (Jordan), Ashley (Bryant), Abby, Pearl, and a great niece Ensley, and Lunar his german shepherd. He will also be missed by his many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

On a beautiful spring day a celebration of Life was held in Heber, Utah for Mike by his many friends, co-workers past and present and our “Utah Family”.

We are overwhelmed with all the love and support extended to the family through social media. It means so much – thank you. A big Thank you to all who contributed to the Go Fund-me page, further donations can be made to Mike’s parents to set up a trust fund for Woody;

Barb and Gene Croft

1109 30th Street

Perry, IA 50220