Obituary for Michael Cropper

Michael Cropper

June 11, 1963 – July 23, 2020 On Thursday, July 23, 2020, we lost our husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother and uncle, Michael “Mike” Cropper, at a young version of 57 years of age. Mike was born in Utah on June 11, 1963, and spent his youngest years here before “growing up” in Alameda, California. He returned to Park City, Utah in 1979 with his “ma and pa” Vivian and Richard, and his brother Greg, immediately forging lifetime friendships with several of Park City’s oldest families, such as the Wrights, the Fletchers and the Byers, and later graduating from Park City High School with the Class of 1981. Mike then studied Mathematics and Physics at the University of Utah, where he caused a bit of a row between the two Department Heads over which Department would have the privilege laying claim to him. His extensive use and custom programming of computers during his studies led Mike to a long and fruitful career in Ohio and Utah as a software engineer. All who knew Mike were graced with his extraordinary intellect and stunning memory, his burning passion for justice and the protection of the underserved, and an old school sensibility that allowed him to cut through the noise and get through to the heart of a matter. Among others, Mike is survived by his wife Kyria Cropper, son Ricky Cropper, granddaughter Scarlet Cropper, dad Richard Cropper, brother Greg Cropper, sister-in-law Meryl (VDM) Cropper, niece Sofia Cropper, and brother-and-sister-in-law Mike and Shannon Life. In accordance with Mike’s preferences, he will be cremated and there will be no viewing or traditional “funeral” as such. In light of the Covid pandemic, we will be hosting a Memorial via Zoom, followed by a small, private wake with enhanced Covid-related protocols. For information about the Zoom Memorial, please contact Greg at grcropper@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peace House of Park City. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Mike at http://www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.