Obituary for Michael Nierenberg

Michael

Nierenberg

December 5, 1982 – August 21, 2021

Michael Bernard Nierenberg peacefully left this earth on August 21, 2021, surrounded by his family and best friends.

Michael was born in Miami, Florida on December 5, 1982. In 1983, his family moved to Port Canaveral, Florida where his father founded Premier Cruise Lines (“The Big Red Boat”).

In 1989, the family moved to Park City, Utah, where Michael became a fearless, exceptional skier. He attended McPolin Elementary and Treasure Mountain Middle School in Park City. In seventh grade, he transferred to Rowland Hall Saint Mark’s in Salt Lake City, where he remained until graduating from high school in 2001, with the highest honors.

At University of Pennsylvania, Michael served as President of Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity. He graduated in 2005 with a degree in Economics and a love of the Philadelphia Eagles.

After college, Michael accepted a job with Redwood Trust, in Mill Valley, California which prompted his move to San Francisco. After only eight years there, Michael became VP of Analytics.

In 2013 he joined Twitter, where Michael affectionately became known as “Bernie.” He was immediately recognized for his curiosity, sage forecasting ability, and keen interest in mentoring others, always bringing out the best in those around him. In 2015 Twitter asked Michael to move to Singapore, where he led the sales finance team for Asia; hiring and mentoring people who remain there today. He returned to Twitter’s headquarters in 2017, where he continued to accumulate responsibility, leading the technical forecasting, product forecasting, and revenue intelligence teams. He was ultimately promoted to Senior Director. His contributions to Twitter will be remembered through an annual award, “The Bernie,” that will be given to the finance team member that personifies Michael’s greatest traits.

Outside of his career, Michael loved travel, music, dogs, cats, family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Christie Bambery of Park City, Utah, his father and step mother, Bruce and Kim Nierenberg of Orlando, Florida, his brother Kerry Nierenberg, step and half siblings, aunts, uncles, loving cousins and the very best friends. Michael is predeceased by his grandparents, step-father, Richard Bambery, and favorite uncle, Dr. Karl Altenburger (their political debates were epic).

Michael’s family extends their heartfelt gratitude to health-care professionals at UCSF, Parnassus Heights, for their care and commitment over the past two years.

His family will hold celebrations of life for Michael in San Francisco and Park City when it is safe to gather again.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Michael’s family would appreciate donations to Bay Area Music Project (https://www.bayareamusicproject.org ) or a charity of your choice.