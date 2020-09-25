Obituary for Mim Rinderknecht

Mim

Rinderknecht

May 20, 1943 – September 20, 2020

Miriam “Mim” Kareen Rinderknecht left this world peacefully on September 15th, 2020. She was born in Minnesota on May 20, 1943 to William and Myrtle Svanoe. She spent most of her life caring for and helping others. Charity, both public and private, was her lifestyle. Her dedication to helping others in need was unmatched by most. She was a true example to us all as to how we should treat each other and make the world a better place. She is survived by son Chad Rinderknecht, Ron Rinderknecht, son-in-law Barry Gorel, two brothers and three sisters. The world was a better place with her in it. She was the most selfless of all God’s creations. She was called to be an encourager and she lived up to that calling.

A celebration of Mim’s life will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Mim will be laid to rest Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Park City Cemetery. Please share your memories and photos with the family at http://www.starksfuneral.com.

All who knew her will miss her gracious smile. “Love you Mom!”.