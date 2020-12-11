Obituary for Murl Yvonne Murnin

Murl Yvonne

Murnin

May 30, 1931 – December 7, 2020

Murl Yvonne Murnin was born in Park CIty, Utah to Harold & Lola Johnson on May 30, 1931. Married James F. Murnin in 1952 and made their home in Snyderville, where her and Jim raised their six children. After marrying Jim, Yvonne joined the Catholic Church. She was active in St. Mary’s Altar Society, serving as President, Secretary & teaching Catechism. She was also active in the PTA. She retired as the Justice Court Clerk of Summit County, Utah. Yvonne enjoyed golfing, cross country skiing, hiking and just spending time with her family who she loved more than anything in the world. Her beloved husband/our beloved father, James Murnin passed away in 1983.

Yvonne married Victor Fontana in 1993 & moved to Payson, Utah. Active at San Andres Parish, serving as Treasurer for three years and Secretary for two years. Vic passed away in 2002. Yvonne lived in Midway after leaving Payson in 2006, with the last 3.5 years in Assisted Living. She passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 3:30 a.m. due to complications of Covid Pneumonia.

Yvonne is survived by her six children: James Murnin, John Murnin, Gayle Murnin Kilgore (husband, Gary Kilgore), Teresa Murnin Zimmerman (husband Dan Zimmerman), Jeff Murnin (wife Kathy Murnin), Marlene Murnin Hatch. Her sister Barbara Laymon (husband Don Laymon), Brother Raymond Jordan (wife Nora Jordan). Her grandchildren: Amber, Tiffanie, Jeremy, Justin, Connor, Marlee, Luke, Elizah & Micah. Great Grandchildren: Killion & Poppy.

We will sincerely miss our precious, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister & friend. Yvonne was a very strong woman; the most sincere, loving and caring person, and everyone who knew her, loved her so very much. We have been blessed to have her in our lives, to teach us, give us direction, and most of all her unconditional love, hope & faith. We want to sincerely thank Hospice and Caregivers who cared for her with the compassionate & loving care they provided to her prior to & before her passing. It has been extremely difficult and heartbreaking during this pandemic for family & friends not able to spend time in person with their loved ones before passing, (hugging them, holding their hands and just being there with them as we are during a usual process of a loved one’s passing on). We cannot thank those who were at her side enough. We want to pray for our mother and all those who have lost their lives through this pandemic and their families. We also pray that you all embrace your loved ones and stay safe as it can take a precious life so quickly. We are having a private funeral due to Covid & will hold a celebration of life for family & friends, hopefully on her birthday May 30, 2021. Love & God Bless to All.

