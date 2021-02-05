Obituary for Patricia (Patty) Ann Shirey
Ann Shirey
June 21, 1959 – January 29, 2021
On January 29th our beloved Patty passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Patty will be missed so much by those surviving her including her husband Ed and her two sons Nate and Ryan. Patty is leaving behind quite a legacy that her parents George and Jean Shepherd are so proud of. Patty had a close knit family including brothers, daughter in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephew. She proudly held the title of “Aunt Patty” to family members. Patty was kind, considerate, loyal, funny, quick witted and so courageous with an infectious personality that is obvious by the outpouring of love she is receiving. Patty loved her career working at the Park City School District and all of her colleagues, students and community. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nuzzles & Company Pet Rescue and Adoptions, Park City, Utah.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User