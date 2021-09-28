Obituary for Raymond Moya, Sr.

Raymond Moya,

Sr.

May 21, 1948 – September 21, 2021

Raymond Moya, Sr., our beloved Husband, Father & Grandpa left his earthly body to be in the hands of our Heavenly Father. Ray passed on September 21, 2021 at Veterans Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah after a five year battle of cancer.

Raymond was born in Chama, New Mexico to Teresa Moya on May 21, 1948. At the age of 12, Raymond along with his mother and Stepfather, Flavio Martinez, moved to Kamas where Flavio was employed at the Kamas Lumber Company.

Ray Graduated from South Summit High School in 1967.

Soon after Graduation, Raymond was drafted into the US Army and served two years in Vietnam. Returning home in 1969.

Ray also found employment at the Kamas Lumber Company where he worked several years as the Trim Operator.

In 1970, Ray met his Sweetheart and beautiful wife, Connie Chavez and they were married August 21, 1971. Raymond & Connie just celebrated 50 years of a loving, happy, and beautiful marriage.

Ray & Connie had three children. Angela, Ray Jr., & Michael. They were also blessed with eight Grandchildren: Raychel (James) Crofts, Dylan (Emilie), Madison, Alex, Jordan, Kaytlynn, AbbyGale, & Savannah.

Ray worked many years for the Kamas Lumber Company until it closed down. He then worked at Diehl Lumber in Salt Lake for a few years. He worked at The Three Kings in Park City, and his last job was at White Knight in Kamas before retiring in 2014.

Ray enjoyed fishing, camping, being with grandkids and getting his “honey do jobs” done. Ray was a very patient, loving man. Doing all he could for his family. He was truly the best husband, father & Grandpa, and will be missed very much!

Ray is preceded in death by his daughter Angela Moya, half brother Steven Herman Martinez, and his Mother, Teresa Moya Martinez.

A Rosary will be held at the Crandall Funeral Home in Kamas at 105 E. Center Street at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 with a viewing to follow at 6:30. The funeral will be on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at St Mary’s Catholic Church located at 1505 White Pine Canyon Rd., Park City, UT. Graveside and burial will be at the Francis Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered online at http://www.CrandallFHEvanston.com