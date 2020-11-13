Obituary for Richard Krout

Richard Krout

March 24, 1942 – November 2, 2020

Richard was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, only son of Vincent and Gladys Krout. He graduated from Susquehanna Township High School. He went on to graduate with a degree in Business Administration from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, where he made several life long friends. Richard spent the majority of his professional career working for Masland Industries of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where he achieved the title of Vice President of Procurement and Supplies. Upon retirement at the young age of 53, Richard and his wife Connie relocated to Park City, Utah, where he enjoyed an active outdoor lifestyle, spending his time playing golf, biking, and downhill skiing. Dick and Connie loved adventure, planning ski trips all over the continental US and Canada, enjoying terrain on 3 different continents, to include helicopter skiing in Canada.

Dick will be remembered as being exceptionally kind, a big teddy bear. He loved to help people (both known and unknown to him) and host friends and family at his Park City house. His favorite pleasure was not only to guide people to the best untracked ski runs and secret stashes of powder in Utah, but also to spend time with beginner skiers on simpler runs as well. He had limitless determination and patience in teaching everyone, never angry or frustrated. He loved to spend time and weekends with his wife and 2 children on the slopes of Denton Hil in the winter and along the Susquehanna River in the summer. In his older years he also enjoyed teaching his young granddaughters how to fish (and many fishing ties later!).

His overall kind demeanor and larger than life presence will be missed. Richard is survived by his wife Constance Marie Krout (Osman), son Richard Eugene Krout II, daughter Wendy Krout Day, daughter-in-law Laura Krout (Buglio), son-in-law Christian Laurence Day, and granddaughters Sydney Lauren Day, Nicole Rebecca Day, and Danielle Victoria Day.